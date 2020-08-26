xml:space="preserve">
Klacik’s respect for current president is misplaced | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 26, 2020 1:53 PM
In this image from video, Kim Klacik speaks from Baltimore during the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)
I have no reason to doubt Kim Klacik was “raised,” as she wrote recently, ”to revere the office of the American president” (”Kim Klacik: What gives, Baltimore Sun editorial board?,” Aug. 21).

There is, however, a distinction to be drawn between the office and the office holder. If Donald Trump himself were to exercise any respect for the venerated office he holds, he might find more respect come his way.

Art Rosenbaum, Baltimore

