Klacik’s respect for current president is misplaced | READER COMMENTARY

I have no reason to doubt Kim Klacik was “raised,” as she wrote recently, ”to revere the office of the American president” (”Kim Klacik: What gives, Baltimore Sun editorial board?,” Aug. 21).
There is, however, a distinction to be drawn between the office and the office holder. If Donald Trump himself were to exercise any respect for the venerated office he holds, he might find more respect come his way.
Art Rosenbaum, Baltimore
