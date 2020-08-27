xml:space="preserve">
Kim Klacik brings what we need: a new face in Congress | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 27, 2020 2:12 PM
I appreciate The Sun giving Kim Klacik a place to respond to The Sun’s constant negativity toward anything Republican (”Kim Klacik: What gives, Baltimore Sun editorial board?” August 21). As a registered Democrat who votes her conscience, I want facts from both sides. It is difficult if not impossible to accept that President Trump has done nothing good for this country, as you say. I would like to volunteer to work for Ms. Klacik on her campaign. We need some new faces in Congress.

Abby Lazinsky, Pikesville

