Klacik and AOC are both about shaking up status quo | READER COMMENTARY

That their politics and party affiliations are different is healthy and, really, beside the point. We already know we’re going to end up with a tired and tiresome white, male, septuagenarian as president. The two women, on the other hand, both represent fundamental changes to the way America runs and to the way a government of, by and for the people actually advances the lives of its citizenry. I hope they both win in November and lead the debate about America’s future.