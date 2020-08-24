xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Klacik and AOC are both about shaking up status quo | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 24, 2020 2:21 PM
Republican Kim Klacik kicked off her run for the Congressional 7th district during a campaign event in Hunt Valley last November to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam
Republican Kim Klacik kicked off her run for the Congressional 7th district during a campaign event in Hunt Valley last November to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam (Kenneth K. Lam)

Is it possible to be a fan of both Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maryland 7th District congressional candidate Kim Klacik? I hope so because I am (”Is Kim Klacik running for Congress, mayor or chief Trump enabler?” Aug. 19).

Both of these intelligent, young, savvy women are just what our current moribund and fraught democracy need. They are high energy troublemakers who see our corrupt and ineffectual political establishment for the dangerous fraud that it is and joyfully and effectively call out the liars, hypocrites and empty suits who make up our governing class. God bless them.

Advertisement

That their politics and party affiliations are different is healthy and, really, beside the point. We already know we’re going to end up with a tired and tiresome white, male, septuagenarian as president. The two women, on the other hand, both represent fundamental changes to the way America runs and to the way a government of, by and for the people actually advances the lives of its citizenry. I hope they both win in November and lead the debate about America’s future.

Jon Ketzner, Cumberland
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement