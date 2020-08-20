Give Klacik a chance | READER COMMENTARY

I grew up in Baltimore. Back in the day, I attended The Catholic High School on Edison Highway and Loyola University on Charles Street. Now, I am saddened to drive on Rt. 40 and see the bad road conditions and the empty houses in East and West Baltimore. On Charles Street near Pratt and the IRS building, the road is full of bumps. It hasn’t been in good repair since William Donald Schaefer was in office.
Today I saw Kim Klacik’s video showing several slum areas in Baltimore. She wants to improve Baltimore and lower poverty in certain neighborhoods. Immediately, a Sun editorial appears questioning Ms. Klacik’s goals and ability to follow through to improve Baltimore (”Is Kim Klacik running for Congress, mayor or chief Trump enabler?” August 19). Why isn’t the Sun supporting Ms. Klacik’s run for the U.S. Congress? Kweisi Mfume had his chance to vote for infrastructure and revitalization in Congress, but Baltimore did not benefit.
I hope Baltimoreans will elect Ms. Klacik and give her a chance to learn the ways to get federal infrastructure funds, establish Opportunity Zones in Baltimore, and allow Baltimore’s kids to go to the school of their choice. Please rethink future editorials and be more open to someone who is taking the initiative to make Baltimore great again for everybody.
Dolores Hicks, Bel Air
