Give Klacik a chance | READER COMMENTARY

I grew up in Baltimore. Back in the day, I attended The Catholic High School on Edison Highway and Loyola University on Charles Street. Now, I am saddened to drive on Rt. 40 and see the bad road conditions and the empty houses in East and West Baltimore. On Charles Street near Pratt and the IRS building, the road is full of bumps. It hasn’t been in good repair since William Donald Schaefer was in office.