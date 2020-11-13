Limit campaign donations to district residents | READER COMMENTARY

In the editorial about Kimberly Klacik’s loss to Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the 7th District, it was mentioned that her campaign raised a whopping (for a local congressional race) $6.4 million largely from out-of-state donors (“Maryland Republican Kimberly Klacik sets new standard for election denial,” Nov. 11). It underscores my contention that local races should be limited to local funding sources.
It appears to me that her abundant campaign budget might have given the candidate unrealistic expectations given the overwhelming Democratic registration in the district. While her money could and did come from all over, only voters in the 7th District could vote for her on Election Day. While many races have gone, sadly, to the bigger spender, there are limits to money’s effectiveness as a campaign plan.
My opinion can (and I think, should) be debated, but limiting campaign donations to those of registered prospective voters for local (including senatorial and congressional) contests would produce more realistic expectations, and generally be less costly than recent campaigns have been.
Thad Paulhamus, Parkville
