Rodricks wrong to sneer at Klacik | READER COMMENTARY

I’m replying to Dan Rodricks' column on Kim Klacik (“Kim Klacik blows through nearly $5 million trying to defeat Mfume and gets stomped,” Nov. 4). He observes that Ms. Klacik raised more than $7 million dollars to defeat incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume. Ms. Klacik lost, but in typical Dan Rodricks fashion, he failed to tell the other side of the story.
The Democrats raised over $100 million in the states of Kentucky, South Carolina and Maine to defeat the Republican senators and also failed. To quote Mr. Rodricks, “that’s a lot of dough for little return.” Please spare me calling Republicans snarky. The column couldn’t have been more snarky in describing Ms. Klacik as a woman in stilettos who stomps on a sidewalk and claims to have a plan to restore Baltimore.
What plan does Mr. Mfume have? When the citizens of Baltimore keep voting in politicians with the same mindset over and over again, you get the flight from the city. By the way, it’s not just white flight. Citizens of all races are leaving the city.
John Stout, Towson
