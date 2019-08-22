Kirwin education plan is destined for disaster

Naturally anyone with a brain can figure this Kirwin plan, or any of the other hare-brained scams from the legislature is destined for disaster.
Maryland government is chock full of incompetence. They couldn’t repair a simple hole in the street in downtown Baltimore for months. As Ross Perot said, “listen for that great sucking sound." People and businesses have feet. They will not stand still while they are being assaulted.
These well thought out plans of theirs drag along a huge bureaucracy that drain any amount of taxes you pour in. The one mistake Gov. Larry Hogan made was the Red Line. It should have been pointed straight out of town.
D.M. Quinn, Parkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.