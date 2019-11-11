Luke Broadwater’s opinion piece (“Larry Hogan is using an old playbook to attack a plan to transform Maryland schools. What does he hope to gain?” Nov. 8) placed on the front page of today’s “news”paper (” is a classic example of the liberal mindset which is rooted in the notion that if we (liberals) can think it, dream it, say it, write it, publish it, and most of all legislate it, then by God, it must be.
The “it” this time is the Kirwan Commission initiative, which if enacted and funded, is supposed “to transform Maryland’s public schools into a world class system.” After the “Thornton Plan,” “No Child Left Behind,” “Race to the Top,” we still get stories on the front page of The Sun about declining reading scores. It seems we constantly spend more and get less.
Dave Reich, Perry Hall
