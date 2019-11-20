Please consider this novel way to fund the Kirwan Commission proposal (“Supporters pack hearing in solidarity for sweeping education reforms outlined by Maryland’s Kirwan Commission,” Nov. 12).
Deputize 100 (or more) new Maryland State Police troopers and put them in unmarked cars. Have them ticket drivers who are texting or using their handheld cellphone. After disbursing their pay and benefits, “lockbox” the remaining collections for Kirwan aid to schools.
This would be an unlimited source of revenue. Total win-win. Safer highways and Kirwan funding.
Mark Zablotny, Annapolis
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.