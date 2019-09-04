Maryland didn’t need a Kirwan Commission to figure out why teachers are leaving

The Kirwan Commission is just another example of bureaucratic waste. Why are teachers leaving? The answer is simple and does not require studies, commissions or anything else (“Maryland PARCC test results confirm the need for Kirwan,” Aug. 28). Just ask the teachers who left.
What will keep teachers in the classroom is common sense. Do these four things and our schools will retain teachers: First, maintain teachable class sizes (24 or less). Second, treat our public school teachers like professionals. Third, bite the bullet and discipline students rather than trying to make numbers look good and finally, cut back on the testing.
Enact these four common sense concepts and your teachers will stop fleeing the profession in this state. Take the money being wasted on testing, bureaucracy, “professional development," useless studies and more and put it directly into the schools. Get administrators with their heads in the classrooms rather than ivory tower clouds to run schools. Use common sense and we will retain teachers.
Notice I didn’t even mention pay. I left the public schools and took a pay cut just to work somewhere that appreciated me. Anything else is just wasting time, money and the future of our students. Honestly, though, I don’t see this changing. Education is too much of a money maker for all the people with doctorates in education who don’t want to actually teach and for all the companies making this test or that test. And for all the groups doing “studies."
Simplify it, folks. Follow the four common sense concepts and you will see a world of difference — or throw the students’ futures out the window and waste money on more studies. The choice is yours, Maryland.
Eric S. Hanson, Westminster
The writer is a teacher at The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland.
