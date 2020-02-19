Your recent editorial endorsing the Kirwan education plan was more nuanced than some of your previous editorials (“Think Kirwan is costly? Mediocre public schools are worse,” Feb. 18). However, the naive notion that the expenses of Kirwan need to be "decoupled“ from discussion of taxes reminds me of the old adage: “Everyone wants to go to heaven but no one wants to die.“
There is not enough "fat“ in the state budget to accommodate the increased spending. Indeed, many state programs are already underfunded. Just remember the “Thornton Commission“ which increased public education spending in 2002 without any funding increase. Within a few years, a number of taxes had to be raised including the state sales tax from 5 cents to 6 cents.
The General Assembly needs to properly fund the expenses it deems necessary. It is reckless to claim “world class” improvements (doubtful at best) without a “world class” financing program.
Joseph “Jay” A. Schwartz III, Towson
