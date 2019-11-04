For children older than this now, let’s supplant some regular coursework in middle and high school with this type of program. True, yoga is now taught in some schools as an adjunct. But I would like to see this type of true physical-emotional education as central. It literally is back-to-basics and rather than being a diversion from true study could become the foundation from which serious and purposeful learning can then take place. Rather than testing children on what they don’t know, we could observe their bodies and sense of self develop in a way that is fully grounded.