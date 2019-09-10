Schools don’t fail, outsiders detached from the classroom experience do

Mr. Walters is correct in asserting that simply putting more money into the school system’s coffers will not increase the performance of the students. Education has historically been viewed as the means to raising one’s standard of living. That idea has been misinterpreted to now mean schools are responsible for raising the level of an individual’s standard of living, a responsibility that is not the role of education. If our country authentically wants to create better academic performance of our students, we must acknowledge the inequities that exist in our society that have created generational poverty.