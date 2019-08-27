Howard redistricting is important, but Kirwan recommendations are critical for schools

This next session will turn on enacting and funding this plan. The blueprint was designed to make Maryland competitive internationally and to bring Maryland schools back to the top of the list of high-achieving school systems in our nation. Without the full implementation, we will continue to lag behind other states and nations, threatening the competitiveness of our students and our economy. There may be some who balk at the costs associated with the plan created by the Kirwan Commission. To those I say, education is a vaccine against poverty. It is the vaccine against drug abuse. It is the vaccine against crime. And it is the vaccine for a healthy and vibrant community.