Tom Hood, executive director and CEO of the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, warned that such a tax would be “difficult to enforce” and “unclear” as to how it should be applied when a client’s business operates in Maryland, with a sales tax, and other states without. Really? Accounting majors routinely take a class in cost accounting in which they learn to parse fractions of pennies to each segment of a production line to distribute costs accurately. Cost allocation is pretty much what accountants do, whether over processes, time periods or jurisdictions.