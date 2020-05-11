xml:space="preserve">
Maryland should spend tax dollars on health care, not schools | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 11, 2020 3:09 PM
Zoeie Eaton, 7, seated on the floor with her mother, Wintier D. Jones, right, chats with her Abbottston Elementary School principal, Cathy Miles, second from left in the House Office Building. Supporters of the Kirwan education funding bill who couldn't get seats in the Department of Legislative Services building followed the proceedings via television screens in the House Office building last February in Annapolis.
I was heartened when Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the Kirwan legislation (“Here are key bills that Maryland Gov. Hogan vetoed,” May 7). Given a choice between world-class schools and world-class health care, I’d go with the health care.

The first responsibility of government is to protect the lives and health of its citizens. We should spend the money on improving our hospitals and nursing homes. While I don’t oppose some pay increase for teachers, our nurses and health care support staff deserve higher pay for what they do. They are the heroes of our times.

And with more money available for our health care, let’s hope the next time we won’t need the spouse of our governor to arrange for South Korea to provide us masks.

L. Eskowitz, Baltimore
