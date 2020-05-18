xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Olszewski’s complaint about school construction funding was misleading | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 18, 2020 10:53 AM
Workers build the new Havre de Grace High School Middle School in Harford County. Gov. Larry Hogan recently vetoed legislation to increase how much the state pays toward such projects. It was tied to the Kirwan K-12 education reform bill.
Shading the truth is to me a lie and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.'s recent commentary failed to mention that the school construction bill was tied to the expensive Kirwan funding bill (“Johnny O: School construction can’t wait; override Hogan’s veto,” May 12).

Linked by the General Assembly, the point was to force Gov. Larry Hogan into a difficult choice. His decision was made somewhat easier by the COVID-19 funding collapse. Now, Mr. Olszewski comes along to slime the governor with a claim that he doesn’t care about our kids. Perhaps his op-ed should instead have suggested that the General Assembly decouple the two bills so kids can get the upgraded schools they need.

Why not play it straight? Baltimore County voters like me and the kids would appreciate a little upgrade in the county executive’s integrity along with their schools.

Jay Goldsberry, Essex
