Regarding the recent article on the Kirwan Commission and Gov. Larry Hogan’s political “playbook” (“Larry Hogan is using an old playbook to attack a plan to transform Maryland schools. What does he hope to gain?” Nov. 8), Luke Broadwater has been a credit to The Sun for years and his article is not too bad. At least he admits the teachers’ union is spending big bucks to support its cause. I would think as much money as the governor’s political action committee.
This issue is a good one to debate as education in general is falling back in the United States versus the rest of the world. I have skimmed over the preliminary Kirwan Commission report and to be honest, there are a lot of good ideas, but it’s lacking in several areas.
One is that I don’t see the word “parents” mentioned. I do see a provision for family centers which is good. Parents have oversight of their children about 90% of the time from birth to age 18. Without their support, the state can spend $4 trillion and there will be not one bit of improvement in test scores or grade equivalency upon “graduation."
Second, I see no mention of any metrics being used to show improvements in learning. A set of charts should be mandated with last five years of results and next ten years with a target and results as they occur. The target would be a continuous improvement over the ten years in various categories such as grade equivalency in math and English, and test scores. This would not be hard to do and would give us taxpayers a report card on our investment.
Finally, I think it was gross mistake for the commission to not make a recommendation on how the plan would be financed. I don’t care if it was in the original scope definition or not. Any sizable investment must have method of funding. I guess it was a lot harder to take on funding than writing a bunch of words to fill out 243 pages. The commission seems to think dividing the dollars between counties and Baltimore and the state was a real challenge. There were enough financially-oriented folks on the commission that they could have recommended how to finance the amount requested. Perhaps as a combination of re-prioritizing current funding, additional taxes on gambling, additional income or property taxes, whatever.
That’s very disappointing to say the least — not the amount of dollars, but the lack of recommending specifically how to finance those dollars.
Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville
