Finally, I think it was gross mistake for the commission to not make a recommendation on how the plan would be financed. I don’t care if it was in the original scope definition or not. Any sizable investment must have method of funding. I guess it was a lot harder to take on funding than writing a bunch of words to fill out 243 pages. The commission seems to think dividing the dollars between counties and Baltimore and the state was a real challenge. There were enough financially-oriented folks on the commission that they could have recommended how to finance the amount requested. Perhaps as a combination of re-prioritizing current funding, additional taxes on gambling, additional income or property taxes, whatever.