Maryland needs Kirwan reforms — badly

Baltimore Sun |
Aug 27, 2019 | 3:08 PM
Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller speaks with Kirwan commission chairman William E. "Brit" Kirwan after a press conference announcing plans for expanding education through the Kirwan commission plan in Annapolis.

David Hornbeck’s response to Gov. Larry Hogan’s statements about the Kirwan Commission recommendations is well presented and needs to be addressed by the legislature and governor (“Former Maryland state superintendent: Hogan is wrong about the Kirwan Commission,” Aug. 23). I support the commission’s recommendations. As a former pupil personnel worker for Baltimore County Public Schools and juvenile probation worker, I saw firsthand the result of educational neglect, especially with disadvantaged populations.

It is time for Maryland to implement the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission to ensure a well educated and trained workforce. Providing all children a real opportunity for success will strengthen our society.

Carl S. Love

