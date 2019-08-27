Maryland needs Kirwan reforms — badly

David Hornbeck’s response to Gov. Larry Hogan’s statements about the Kirwan Commission recommendations is well presented and needs to be addressed by the legislature and governor (“Former Maryland state superintendent: Hogan is wrong about the Kirwan Commission,” Aug. 23). I support the commission’s recommendations. As a former pupil personnel worker for Baltimore County Public Schools and juvenile probation worker, I saw firsthand the result of educational neglect, especially with disadvantaged populations.