Morgan graduates many excellent students, including high numbers of students who have been awarded very prestigious Fulbright Scholarships for graduate study. Morgan, to its credit, has also been willing to give a chance to applicants who have not had sufficient preparation for college work but who are willing to work hard to gain the skills they need. For example, in a special program called Freshmen Studies, I taught students who had never written an essay. I had to begin by teaching these college students to write a five-sentence paragraph. Students often could not fill in a map of the United States with the names of states, nor could they locate most nations around the world. They, like many adults that I know, had no clear understanding of the levels and functions of government. Faculty members from other institutions of higher education report the same lack of preparation among significant numbers of their students.