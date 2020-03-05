It is imperative that we fully fund the Kirwan Commission recommendations. The legislators may pat themselves on the back for passing the school construction bill (House Bill 1). But, they should know that walls do not teach. It is the teachers who do the heavy lifting along with support staff while they conduct programs that need funding. Teachers deserve good pay, and our children deserve a good education. It is not enough to defeat a source of revenue to fund the Kirwan Commission, legislators must answer if no sales tax, then what is the workable alternative source of revenue?