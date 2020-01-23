It is well known that several Maryland schools systems and many individual schools need increased investments in students and renovations in infrastructure. However, it appears the lofty goals of the Kirwan Commission are being used as bait to bring increased tax revenues under the control of those who hold power in Annapolis. In a recent op-ed, Benjamin Orr and Warren Deschenaux argue that by making the high cost of doing business in Maryland even higher, the proposal could be funded. These tax increases they call a “modernized tax code” (“Want $1 billion for Maryland schools? Modernize Maryland tax code to pay for Kirwan Commission education overhaul,” Jan. 17).
The truth, based on actual history, proves this will not fund education. Since the early 1970s, the Maryland General Assembly has used children as bait to get more revenue. It started with the first lottery, progressed into expanding the lottery games such as KENO, then slot machines and casino gambling.
The same playbook is about to be used with sports betting. In the 1970s, our sales tax was 4%. It is now 50% higher at 6%. Locals have raised numerous taxes as well. Maryland is now known as a high tax state. Still, the funds never quite make it to the children at the levels that were promised. The authors even admit that happened a decade ago, writing that “the General Assembly failed to adequately support the recommendations of the Thornton Commission.” During this time, casino revenue once promised to education has been a windfall.
Overall, state revenue has grown steadily. The good economy has also contributed to the improved fiscal situation. With all the funds coming in, the General Assembly refuses to fund the promises of Thornton and has little intention of truly investing in the Kirwan proposals. There will always be excuses. The fact that Maryland test scores are declining means nothing to them as well.
The time is now for Maryland taxpayers to demand the funds that education was promised be spent on education. Educators need to no longer allow the political class to use teachers and children as bait to call for new taxes that are switched into broken promises from Annapolis.
William A. Howard IV, Perry Hall
The writer, a Republican, is a former member of the Baltimore County Council.
