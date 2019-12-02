xml:space="preserve">
William "Brit" Kirwan, who is the chairman of a Maryland commission on education funding, talks to reporters on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Annapolis after the panel voted on a sweeping package of recommendations to enhance K-12 education in the state. The recommendations, which would increase funding by billions of dollars over the next decade, now go to the Maryland General Assembly, which will take them up in the next legislative session. (Brian Witte/AP)

A reader faults chairman Brit Kirwan and the Kirwan Commission for failing to develop a financing plan alongside its plan to give Maryland a world class public education system (“Why Kirwan Commission deserves a failing grade,” Nov. 22). How preposterous! The commission is constituted primarily of experts in education and they have delivered what is generally considered a brilliant product.

The experts in financing and taxation, however, reside in the Maryland General Assembly and its very talented staff, and that is where we need to look for a plan for financing and affordability. Those critiquing the Kirwan Commission are simply raising a smokescreen to hide their opposition to investing in our children’s future.

Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

