A reader faults chairman Brit Kirwan and the Kirwan Commission for failing to develop a financing plan alongside its plan to give Maryland a world class public education system (“Why Kirwan Commission deserves a failing grade,” Nov. 22). How preposterous! The commission is constituted primarily of experts in education and they have delivered what is generally considered a brilliant product.
The experts in financing and taxation, however, reside in the Maryland General Assembly and its very talented staff, and that is where we need to look for a plan for financing and affordability. Those critiquing the Kirwan Commission are simply raising a smokescreen to hide their opposition to investing in our children’s future.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
