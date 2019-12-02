William "Brit" Kirwan, who is the chairman of a Maryland commission on education funding, talks to reporters on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Annapolis after the panel voted on a sweeping package of recommendations to enhance K-12 education in the state. The recommendations, which would increase funding by billions of dollars over the next decade, now go to the Maryland General Assembly, which will take them up in the next legislative session. (Brian Witte/AP)