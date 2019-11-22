How easy it is to come up with grandiose plans when you don’t have to worry about where to find the money to finance them (“Education panel backs $4B plan for state schools," Nov. 22). William “Britt” Kirwan, the former University System of Maryland chancellor stated, “I consider this to be a capstone of my professional career." No, Mr. Kirwan, the capstone of your professional career would be to figure out how to fund it realizing that somebody has to pay for it. And how will the funds be spent in a detailed financial plan? Where does $4 billion a year come from? Where is the plan other than speculation?