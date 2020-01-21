In a recent commentary in The Sun, two tax experts describe how under Maryland’s present regressive tax structure, the wealthy pay a lower percentage of their income in taxes than the poor do (“Want $1 billion for Maryland schools? Modernize Maryland tax code to pay for Kirwan Commission education overhaul,” Jan. 17). They go on to describe how modernizing the tax code could pay for the proposed Kirwan changes to our public schools. Their voices add to the growing groundswell of support for finally giving all our children, regardless of zip code, a world-class education.
We know a majority of Marylanders want our schools to be better. Business leaders have spoken out on how our future economy requires a well educated work force. Despite the message coming from Gov. Larry Hogan, many know we cannot afford a failure to implement these reforms.
Our religious leaders are also speaking out. At an Archdiocesan event last Wednesday, “Faith in Baltimore,” Catholic Archbishop William Lori expressed support for Kirwan. In his comments he said, “None of us should rest until every child in this city, regardless of what school they attend or where they live, has the opportunity to attend excellent, safe and well-resourced schools that meet their individual needs. To that end, we pledge our full and vocal support to measures recommended by the Kirwan Commission that promise to achieve those goals.”
Thank you, Archbishop Lori. Thanks for leading the way to a better Baltimore.
Carol Rice, Baltimore
