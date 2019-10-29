Legislators can end school funding discrimination and promote school choice by creating a fixed dollar voucher for all students. For example, the average cost of a public school education in Baltimore is around $15,000 per year. The state could give each student a $10,000 voucher with the remaining $5,000 automatically going to the public school system. If the student’s parents determine that a private school is better suited for their child, then the $10,000 voucher will be used to offset tuition costs. If instead they choose their local public school, then the voucher money goes to that school.