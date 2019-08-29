Kirwan risks becoming another boondoggle

I will not argue with the Kirwan Commission findings, although I do think more charter schools would be good (“As Hogan digs in his heels against Kirwan school funding, the Maryland legislature needs to lead,” Aug. 19). Of course, the teachers unions will see to it that more charters will not happen.
I find the commission very lacking in ideas about how to pay for their findings. I keep reading that they are working on a funding split between the state and counties. Do they think taxpayers like me are that stupid, considering that we pay both state and county taxes? What a bunch of bumpkins with Ph.D.s.
You recommend that Gov. Larry Hogan sit down with legislative leaders and examine options. Why don’t the Democratic leaders present those options in the commentary section of The Sun? I will tell you why. They are politicians and not problem solvers.
Finally, unless there is at least 90% parent buy-in (confirmed in a signed document) to supporting their kids doing homework, paying attention in class, and respecting teachers and fellow students, the money will be another government boondoggle.
Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville
