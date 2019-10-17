Let’s combine two important Baltimore Sun articles: The Kirwan Commission’s recommendations to improve Maryland’s public schools and funding (“4 key questions about Maryland commission’s proposal to spend billions more on state’s public schools,” Oct. 16) and an op-ed about how low standardized test scores are the result of “poor” questions (“Low Md. PARCC scores may be caused by poor questions,” Sept. 9). Almost everyone can agree with the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission to improve Maryland’s public schools. However, they are doomed to fail.
Currently, our educational system sabotages children’s ability to learn. The entire system is based on developmentally inappropriate curriculum and instruction. It is critical that our objective is to drastically change the curriculum and instruction based on how the brain learns in order to support the Kirwan Commission’s mission.
W. Rogers, Baltimore
