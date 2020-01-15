First, we all have to admit that the U.S. education system is failing. The United States continues to fall versus the rest of the world. I have skimmed over the preliminary Kirwan Commission’s report and to be honest, it contains a lot of good ideas, but I found it lacking in several areas (“Can Maryland afford not to approve Kirwan funding?” Jan. 8).
One is that I don’t see the word “parents” mentioned. I do see a provision for family centers, and that is good. Parents have oversight of their children about 90% of the time from birth to age 18. Without their support, the state can spend $4 trillion and there will be not one bit of improvement in test scores or grade equivalency upon “graduation."
There has to be a stated target of students attaining a 12th grade equivalency in math and English upon finishing school. The Sun should publish an annual chart showing progress toward that target. If progress is not being made, monies should be diverted back to the taxpayers.
The Democrats in Annapolis are being extremely disingenuous about the funding for Kirwan. There has to be a tax increase. Admit it, and get on with it.
Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville
