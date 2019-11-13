Reading the article, “Larry Hogan is using an old playbook to attack a plan to transform Maryland schools. What does he hope to gain?” (Nov. 8), was disheartening.
Why are so many countries doing so much better than the U.S.? Has anyone thought of the cost we all have to pay down the road if our children, especially the ones most in need, do not get a practical, useful education?
We see the results of the status quo every day. This is supposed to to be the “Greatest Country." Do we want it to be the greatest? It is our choice.
Margaret Kahla, Towson
