I worry that this is what I’m beginning to see as Democratic leaders at all levels of government appear understandably poised to pass the Kirwan buck. Democrats must not fall into this trap, though, of pitting local jurisdictions and the state against one another in pursuit of limited funding and at the expense of myriad priorities that we know also contribute to student success: housing, public transportation, the environment (“4 key questions about Maryland commission’s proposal to spend billions more on state’s public schools,” Oct. 16). Acknowledging the challenge in finding additional funds for education does not represent a lack of prioritization of student success at any level of government. Such an argument will look like infighting and will make Democrats appear unorganized and unable to lead. Instead, let’s lead by showing that success on Kirwan can look like transparent and coordinated work: Democratic leaders at the state and local level should work together to identify a public-facing process to establish actionable and progressive, not regressive, strategies for funding Kirwan, in advance of the General Assembly session.