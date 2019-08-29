State senator: Maryland is in no position to afford Kirwan

Let us start by examining the current status of the state’s finances. For the next budget cycle, we face a shortfall of over $900 million. Spending over the next four years is then set to increase by 5.1% while revenues are projected to grow by only 3.2%. This will increase the deficit to $1.5 billion by fiscal year 2024, excluding Kirwan. We are running this deficit despite the additional $300 million per year the state now collects in income tax which was the result of inaction by the state legislature to address changes to federal income tax law change.