Delegate: Here’s why I voted against Kirwan Commission recommendations to improve Maryland schools| READER COMMENTARY

There are many parts of the bill that I support including elevating the profession of teaching. However, I don’t support the way it is being done. Kirwan eliminates the local control of our school board. The needs of our children vary from county to county. Let our counties decide how to spend the education money. The bill does correct the damage that was done to career training in the 90’s when every child had to go to college. There are plenty of unfilled jobs today because we had to eliminate the “stigma” of vocational training back then. I went to vocational school, prior to my college, and proudly support students who develop a skill and strong work ethic. This bill supports career and technology education. However, we can implement this in phases and do it right without jeopardizing the finances of our state.