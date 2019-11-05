Speaking from the experience of teaching in public schools and private schools, the Kirwan Commission is missing the mark in its recommendations for teachers (“Md. governor must engage with education commission if he hopes to influence it,” Oct. 31).
Teaching 30 or more second graders with little to no supplies in a room without adequate heat or air conditioning will not be easier or more desirable with a small pay increase and more paperwork and training obligations.
Teachers need small classes, under 20. They need less class time, paperwork and fewer meetings. Principals should schedule a third of a teacher’s time each day for planning or working one-on-one with students.
The physical environment of the school needs to be comfortable and well stocked. The North Avenue offices should not have better heat or more pencils than any elementary school in West Baltimore.
Teaching in Balitimore is an extremely difficult job that is not retaining its workforce. It’s not the pay. Our teachers and our kids deserve a lower stress environment. Why pay to bring in non-profits to reduce trauma when you could cut class size in half and reduce trauma and stress for students and teachers?
Megan Beller
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.