The Baltimore Sun recently published an article by Luke Broadwater that reported 30 business leaders sent a letter favoring the Kirwan Commision education proposal (“Business leaders urge passage of Kirwan Commission recommendations for Maryland’s public schools,” Dec. 11). Few of the businesses were mentioned and I, for one, am very interested in why any businessman would want to raise taxes enough to cover billions of dollars in cost of such a program, especially as previous programs have had very little positive results for students or citizens of the state
I have a suspicion that the businessmen involved have a personal gain for their firms with such additional state expenditures. I am writing as a member of the board of the Maryland Taxpayers Association and we have great concern about the proposal as school spending is not only a very large part of the current state budget, but student performance continues to deteriorate and this after increases in the past have seen no improvement in student performance.
Further, there is little or nothing in the Kirwan proposal that provides for any evaluation of its suggested improvement and that is in the face of over $1,000 in additional taxes from every Maryland family! Tax money must be spent with the same care one would spend his or her personal money. Legislators seem happy to spend citizens’ money and have little concern for effectiveness (“The cost of Maryland’s ‘Kirwan’ education plan is worth it,” Dec. 9).
The Maryland Taxpayers Association wants students to have the resources they need to succeed — we do not want citizen money tossed into a wasteful hole.
Steven Sass, Pikesville
The writer is a board member of the Maryland Taxpayers Association.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.