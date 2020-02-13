In terms of the organization’s contributions to the city, few can match its record of success. Under the impressive leadership of Kirby Fowler, the Downtown Partnership helped to write and advocate for a housing tax credit that not only helped the entire city, but turned the area around Charles and Baltimore streets into the city’s fastest-growing residential neighborhood. Simply put, the explosive growth of residential development in downtown would not have happened without them. They have provided invaluable assistance to nearly every property renovated in the downtown area over the last 15 years.