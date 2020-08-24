The world needs more people like Mary Kim Ward | READER COMMENTARY

What a moving obituary notice that was featured in the Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20th about the recent passing of Col. Mary Kim Ward of the Baltimore County Police Department (”Col. Kim Ward, for decades the highest-ranking female officer in Baltimore County Police history, dies,” August 19). What kindness, concern and compassion she demonstrated in returning the runaway 6-year-old Lafayette Cunningham to the Villa Maria School after she spotted him on Dulaney Valley Road one night on her way home from her shift — and then becoming that child’s mentor for 19 years! It just goes to show what a positive influence and difference one person can make in another’s life. We need more people like Mary Kim Ward in this world. She will be sorely missed!