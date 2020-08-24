Gibson: What is Klacik up to? Serving Donald Trump’s interests with misleading ad. | READER COMMENTARY

Your editorial, “Is Klacik running for Congress, mayor, or chief Trump enabler?” (Aug. 20), asked an appropriate question. The editorial was in response to a video released by Kimberly Klacik, the Republican candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. The video gives the impression that Baltimore City looks like a war zone.
If Kimberly Klacik lived in Baltimore, or anyplace in the 7th Congressional District, she would know about Arlington, Ashburton, Belair-Edison, Cedarcroft, Cedonia, Canton, Charles Village, Cheswolde, Cross Keys, Dickeyville, Forest Park, Gardenville, Gwynn Oak, Guilford, Hampden, Hanlon Park, Homeland, Howard Park, Hunting Ridge, Kenilworth, Lauraville, Locust Point, Morrell Park, Morgan Park, Mt. Washington, Northwood, Ravenwood, Roland Park, Ten Hills, Windsor Hills, Woodberry and the many other attractive neighborhoods that cover most of our city.
But ads influenced by Donald Trump are seldom concerned about the truth. Ms. Klacik’s job was to fuel President Trump’s defamation of Baltimore, Black leaders and Democrats. She strolled along being filmed in an area of the city slated for redevelopment, as if it actually represented most of Baltimore. Mr. Trump then used the video nationwide with his base.
That should answer your editorial question about what Kimberly Klacik is up to.
Larry S. Gibson, Baltimore
