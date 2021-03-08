In Khashoggi case, Trump failed. Now, hold Biden accountable, too | READER COMMENTARY

I was very pleased to see The Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik address the murder of Jamal Khashoggi as there’s no more of an affront to liberty than attacks on journalists (”As Biden backs down on Saudi prince, this documentary on Khashoggi murder must be seen,” March 5). His description of the events were telling without being over the top and I especially appreciated that he pointed out President Donald Trump’s completely inappropriate lack of response to the murder — perhaps an even larger atrocity in the end.