In Khashoggi case, Trump failed. Now, hold Biden accountable, too | READER COMMENTARY

I was very pleased to see The Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik address the murder of Jamal Khashoggi as there’s no more of an affront to liberty than attacks on journalists (”As Biden backs down on Saudi prince, this documentary on Khashoggi murder must be seen,” March 5). His description of the events were telling without being over the top and I especially appreciated that he pointed out President Donald Trump’s completely inappropriate lack of response to the murder — perhaps an even larger atrocity in the end.
However, Mr. Zurawik’s challenge to current President Joe Biden was utterly disappointing. It would have been more meaningful (and downright refreshing, I must say) had he more thoroughly taken the current president to task for his lack of a proper response to the murder, in addition to his campaign pledge to do so.
After all, it is the current administration that should now be put under the microscope, and Mr. Zurawik really had a chance to do so. I’m sorry, but “I guess it all depends on what your definition of ‘price’ is” did not come even close to cutting it, in my opinion.
In the end, journalism’s lack of holding those accountable may prove to be the true atrocity. Let’s hope not.
Calvin Jefferson, Macedonia, Ohio
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.