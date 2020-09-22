Baltimore’s Kevin Zeese was ahead of his time | READER COMMENTARY

Like Sen. Bernie Sanders, Kevin was a man ahead of his time. The first time I heard him was in 2006 when he was on the Marc Steiner show. He was running for the U.S. Senate. Aware of the inequities in our society, this lawyer advocated government-run health insurance as well as a small tax on every micro-trade in the stock market that was instigated by computers. It would be a way to eliminate the deficit. The man was a font of common-sense solutions. My wife Denise and I became involved in his campaign, handing out flyers at the Fells Point Festival, hosting a “Meet Kevin Zeese” event at our home, whatever it took. The man could talk, and his logic was irrefutable because it was based on common sense. He was gaining ground through the sheer force of his personality.