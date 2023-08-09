Suspension of announcer Kevin Brown unites Orioles’ fans in anger aimed at CEO John Angelos | READER COMMENTARY ROUNDUP

John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles walks around the complex during spring training at the Orioles' winter facility Thursday., Feb. 23, 2023. Angelos reportedly complained about announcer Kevin Brown highlighting Orioles' previously poor performance, leading to Brown's suspension. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

John Angelos owes fans, Brown an apology

In November of 1996, the Orioles lost the one of best broadcasters they will ever have when Jon Miller returned to San Francisco over Peter Angelos’s dislike of his accurate criticism of the squad. John Angelos has outdone dad in suspending Kevin Brown for stating facts about the O’s record against the Tampa Bay Rays. In suspending Brown, he makes the entire organization look small and paranoid, when the current team’s play is anything but. John Angelos owes the fans a public apology, but when you are the emperor, apologies are in short supply.

Congrats on settling the family lawsuit John and maintaining control of the team, but don’t confuse control of a business that depends on public support with a right to stifle basic public discourse. Before you existed this team won ballgames, pennants, and the hearts of Marylanders; just because you are the guy with the dollars don’t think the public is going to blindly go along with incredibly stupid decisions such as the Brown suspension.

— T. Wray McCurdy, Essex

Brown suspension a good thing — if goal is to encourage sycophancy

I happen to agree with John Angelos’s decision to suspend the young upstart broadcaster Kevin Brown for lacking a basic sensitivity to the pettiness and thin-skin of Mr. Angelos (“MASN’s Kevin Brown pulled from Orioles’ TV broadcasts after stating facts about team’s struggles in recent seasons,” Aug. 8). What has happened to sycophancy in this country? How are those with inherited wealth supposed to command our respect and admiration if their own hired minions cannot — or worse will not — stoop to the level of tasseled loafer licking that these privileged poseurs expect?

The Orioles are young, fun, supremely talented and stupendously underpaid. Their classiness has unfortunately distracted our attention from the long history of incompetence and dysfunction of the Angelos clan. So Mr. Angelos was spot on in once again making sure that we gullible fans understand that baseball is not about brilliant play on the field but about the pompous people in the owners’ box.

Thank you, sir, for reminding us all that Mr. Brown’s employer is bush league and that he better remember that too.

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

Hope the O’s can keep their eye on the ball in spite of owner mistakes

This is about as close to maniacal egotism I’ve ever seen (“Baseball broadcast world roasts Orioles for taking MASN’s Kevin Brown off air: ‘Disgraceful to the business,’” Aug. 8). Kevin Brown is not one of my favorite announcers, but the guy does a good job. I never could I figure out John Angelos when it comes to baseball (or his father for that matter), but with the Orioles flying high, and the city buying tickets and showing love, why would he pull a hatchet job like this? I saw John and his brother try to play baseball in the Roland Park Little League in the ‘70s, and he didn’t know then, nor does he know now, whether a baseball is stuffed or inflated. Hope the Orioles can keep their eye on the ball going forward, and win the AL East in spite of Angelos.

— Bill Spencer, Ruxton

Didn’t the Angelos family learn from the Jon Miller fiasco?

How has John Angelos, Chairman and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, failed to notice the obvious ? Oriole fans love Kevin Brown; John Angelos not so much (“‘Free Kevin Brown’: Like the broadcaster, Orioles fans just want to talk about how good their team is now,” Aug. 9). Didn’t team ownership learn anything from the Jon Miller firing fiasco (”[Peter] Angelos silences the voice of the Orioles,” Nov. 4, 1996)? If the problem truly is thin skin, I can recommend a dermatologist!

— Linda Schwartz, Baltimore

O’s fans deserve better than a ‘politicized broadcast booth’

When MASN removed Kevin Brown as an Orioles play-by-play announcer, they fell into the horrible trap of cancel culture (“A tale of two teams: ‘Teletubby’ O’s players are having fun; autocratic ownership wants script approval,” Aug. 8). If it is an egregious sin to share facts, not opinions, about how the team performed in the last few years in a ballpark, then where does that leave us as fans? We collectively know how bad the Orioles were. And we collectively are thrilled with their improvements. But we live and die with this team through the story telling of those who give color and context to these experiences. We crave talent not just on the field, but of those who describe and enhance that experience. Kevin Brown is among the finest announcers MASN hired since the loss of Gary Thorne. We deserve better than a politicized broadcast booth.

— Andrew Walen, Pikesville

Where are the other announcers standing up for Kevin Brown?

I’m not so surprised by the sleazy actions taken by the Baltimore Orioles against Kevin Brown recently. They have a reputation of not allowing their announcers to express themselves freely on the job. Announcers should not be sarcastic, crude or dishonest, but they should have the right to express accurate facts as they are appropriate. Luckily for the Angelo’s family no one discusses publicly how their dysfunctional family kept the Orioles from being competitive for almost the past 10 years.

So, MASN and the Angelos family once again demonstrate their lack of class, like they did with Jon Miller years ago. But what is most disappointing is how no other announcers came to Kevin Brown’s defense. It just goes to show that when Jim Palmer had a chance to be strong and stand up, he just pulled the blanket over his head and didn’t support his partner. Typical company man.

— Rocco Ferretti, Arnold

O’s owners seem to care more about profit, than team and fans

What a pathetic shame it is when the Orioles baseball franchise, having a season for the ages, has to have the “behind the scenes” owners put a cork in the snorkel. I have stated to friends that I simply do not trust the Angelos brothers, never have, never will. This calamity is indicative the clown car ownership is all about profit and could care less about fans and team. To the Angelos brothers, erase all veiled intentions and please, please sell the franchise and (hopefully) sell it to a party that has every intention of keeping the team where it belongs, here in Baltimore!

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

Brown suspension tarnishes ‘Field of Dreams’

The suspension of Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown for simply telling the truth about the team tarnishes the glory of the game and the “Field of Dreams” that the late Dorothy Olsen, a nurse who treated Lou Gehrig, loved.

I met Olsen in a work situation, and she and I quickly became friends. As a 19-year-old nursing trainee at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, one of her patients was Gehrig, who was dying in 1941 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Olsen told me Gehrig was a “gentleman of the old school” who accepted his fate. “He drowned in his own juices,” she said. “It is a terrible way to die”

In 1995, I brought Olsen to the attention of then Orioles owner Peter Angelos who, on the eve of Cal Ripken’s breaking Gehrig’s record of 2,130 consecutive games, invited her to be his guest.

That night, Olsen and Joe DiMaggio were the last living connections to Gehrig. She wore her New York Yankees cap in honor of Gehrig, and she cheered during each inning.

When the game became official and Ripken broke Gehrig’s record, her eyes were shining with tears of joy.

“I am glad Cal broke the record,” she said, adding that baseball’s magic lies in its ongoing generations of new legends.

Olsen died the following year. Her and Gehrig’s intertwined roles in baseball lore will live forever, as will the anticipation by fans of all ages of each season’s Opening Day.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville