O’s should bring back Kevin Brown | READER COMMENTARY

The Orioles are playing great baseball, and for the past few weeks, I assumed that MASN’s play-by-play announcer, Kevin Brown, was missing because he simply chose the wrong time to take a vacation. Now, I read in The Baltimore Sun that Brown apparently was removed from MASN broadcasts because the Orioles concluded he wasn’t positive enough about the club’s history (“MASN’s Kevin Brown pulled from Orioles’ TV broadcasts after stating facts about team’s struggles in recent seasons,” Aug. 8). If that is the case, it’s a terrible decision and one that the Orioles should promptly rectify.

In all candor, I was disappointed that Gary Thorne was replaced, but the Orioles made the decision to replace him with Kevin Brown, and Brown has certainly proven to be a very capable announcer. If Brown was removed simply because he accurately noted the club’s poor results in prior years, that decision smacks of poor judgment. For goodness sakes, Jim Palmer’s honesty and credibility makes him an outstanding member of the MASN broadcast team. Would the Orioles suspend or terminate their relationship with Palmer if he criticized poor play by the club? Given what’s been reported about the removal of Brown, who can say the Orioles wouldn’t take such an action?

Baseball is a business for the Orioles and Major League Baseball, but it’s entertainment for people who buy tickets and watch MASN. Baseball stops being entertaining if it’s totally programmed and stripped of honesty. Sadly, it sounds as if Brown dared to state the truth — that the ballclub played poorly for years — and such honesty apparently won’t be tolerated by the Orioles.

Pro sports teams always draw well when they’re winning, and the Orioles won’t pay a price for removing Brown as long as they’re winning. As Brown noted, the club hasn’t always been a winner, however, and when the club isn’t winning, it needs to be entertaining, at least, if it wants to draw and retain fans. Dishonesty in the press box — even in the MASN broadcast booth — is not entertaining. Here’s hoping the people in the offices at Camden Yards recognize how wrongheaded their decision apparently was and that they’ll promptly restore Kevin Brown to the airwaves.

— John Warshawsky, Baltimore

