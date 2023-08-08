What a birdbrain decision to suspend Kevin Brown | READER COMMENTARY

The removal of Kevin Brown as the Orioles’ announcer on MASN is both a pathetic decision by team management and an embarrassment to me as a longtime Orioles fan (”MASN’s Kevin Brown pulled from Orioles’ TV broadcasts after stating facts about team’s struggles in recent seasons,” Aug. 8). Do these people think we only want to hear about all the good things the team and its players are doing while ignoring any flaws, present or past, that are always food for thought and discussion?

We want to hear about how and where the team is doing well, and how and where they are not doing well and what they need to work on. This birdbrain decision of pushing out a very competent announcer makes me worry we’re doomed to move through the rest of what is proving to be a most exciting year listening to our broadcasters fawning over how great every player and the team as a whole is in every respect.

Advertisement

Jim Palmer and Ben McDonald, don’t you have anything to say about this pitiful decision? Oops, I forgot, you can only tell us how great everybody is.

— Paul V. Lewis, Catonsville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.