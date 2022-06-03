How about some recognition for Kent Island’s lacrosse champs? | READER COMMENTARY

Again I read the high school rankings of boys lacrosse and again, I have seen zero coverage in print of Kent Island High School state title for 2A boys lacrosse (”After reaching Class 3A state final, Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse looks to build on success of 2022 season,” May 26).
I have seen articles regarding 4A and 3A high school lacrosse, both boys and girls. I don’t think you need to be reminded that the Eastern Shore is still included in the state of Maryland and Kent Island defeated teams from across the state to win the championship title.
It would be nice to see some coverage of the Buccaneers as those boys worked just as hard as the larger schools.
— Dave Letke, Queenstown
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.