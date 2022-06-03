How about some recognition for Kent Island’s lacrosse champs? | READER COMMENTARY

Hereford High School defeated Kent Island High School for the 2021 MPSSAA Boys Lacrosse Class 2A State Championship, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Loyola's Ridley Athletic Complex. Last month, Kent Island returned to the state 2A finals, defeating Huntingtown, 11-7, to claim the 2022 state title. File. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette). (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Again I read the high school rankings of boys lacrosse and again, I have seen zero coverage in print of Kent Island High School state title for 2A boys lacrosse (”After reaching Class 3A state final, Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse looks to build on success of 2022 season,” May 26).

I have seen articles regarding 4A and 3A high school lacrosse, both boys and girls. I don’t think you need to be reminded that the Eastern Shore is still included in the state of Maryland and Kent Island defeated teams from across the state to win the championship title.

It would be nice to see some coverage of the Buccaneers as those boys worked just as hard as the larger schools.

— Dave Letke, Queenstown

