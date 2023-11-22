How everything changed 60 years ago | READER COMMENTARY

Few, if any, of us old enough to remember will ever forget that tragic and dark day on Nov. 22, 1963. The Baltimore Sun in all of its editions that year vividly and accurately discussed for its readers the tragic events of the day President John F. Kennedy was shot. Now, 60 years have passed since his assassination in Dallas. As The Sun has reminded us on numerous occasions, we live in a different world today than the world of 1963 (”On 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, reflecting on a human rights legacy cut short,” Nov. 16).

For many of us now in our seventh and eighth decades of life, 1963 was a pivotal year. The events of that faithful Friday and the immediate days after can never be erased from our memories. For many of us, Nov. 22, 1963, became a historical date by which we would measure our achievements and failures in time.

Though President Kennedy was in office little more than a thousand days, he drove home to Americans the concepts of excellence and achievements in all endeavors of life. Achievements including the Alliance for Progress, the Peace Corps, his civil rights agenda and the space program. He was also the first Catholic president in the history of this republic.

His charisma and image launched numerous men and women into political careers with unlimited possibilities. Kennedy’s beautiful rhetoric, in relationship to history, philosophy and responsibility, drove thousands of young people into careers such as teaching and the Peace Corps.

President Kennedy, although flawed as many of us are, will remain forever a symbol of the great possibilities that can be achieved by men and women regardless of their race, religion, gender and place of birth. We shall remember Kennedy not for what he accomplished in his short life but for what he expected of those who came after him in relationship to this nation and mankind.

Because of John F. Kennedy, this writer went into teaching history for 35 years, served on the Baltimore County planning board, served Morgan University as a regent, and continues to serve the United States as a member of the U.S. Selective Service Board appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006.

— John A. Micklos, Essex

