Brett Kavanaugh has been smeared enough already

As to all the claims of sexual misconduct, they are “very credible” to political partisans such as The Sun’s editorial board, but the numerous holes in Ms. Ford’s story, including the fact that even her best friend has no recollection of it, casts considerable doubt on their truth. The other claims are nothing but concoctions of political activists or sleazy ambulance chasers. The “#MeToo” movement has exposed sexual predators who have abused women for decades. Unfortunately for Justice Kavanaugh and the good of the country, the movement was hijacked by political hacks to push an agenda. Such conduct should never be tolerated or rewarded with a forced withdrawal of a qualified nominee.