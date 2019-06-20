Thanks, John Kass, for standing up for unborn

Thank you for the commentary by Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass (“At last, a Democrat who says out loud what ‘pro-choice’ really means,” June 16). And many thanks to Mr. Kass for expressing so well about how many Americans feel about the rights of babies. The pro-abortion advocates don't want to hear about the unborn child, but it's a fact of life.

Jeanne Jones, Timonium

