Harris doesn’t need to check your boxes to be considered Black | READER COMMENTARY

To quote Professor Jackson once more: “Her Jamaican father has gone out of his way to emphasize his upper-class social views and racially mixed ancestry. What may serve in Jamaica for him as necessary truth-telling and complexity can play here as effective distance from the poor who must trace their roots to enslavement.” In fact, essentially every African American’s roots are complex. Many of us spend a great deal of time reflecting on our complex heritage. And all of us know that this complexity will not keep the knee off our necks. Kamala Harris knows this.