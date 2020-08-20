Harris doesn’t need to check your boxes to be considered Black | READER COMMENTARY

I read Professor Jackson’s article in The Sun (”Who says Kamala Harris will be a good representative for Black Americans?” August 18). It is apparent that he’s not jumping up and down about having Kamala Harris in the vice-presidential slot on the Democratic ticket. He would have preferred, say, Stacey Abrams. I don’t think he’s alone. However, he does is list what I would call petty observations and trivialities to build a case against the selection.
There is presumption in the words that he uses to assign to her: “a deep sense of entitlement related to her lifelong privilege.” It is laughable when he takes a swipe at her parents for having Ph.D.s in biochemistry and economics: “While there are many African Americans with Ph.D.s, they are mostly doctors of education, divinity and theology, not nearly as often economics or scientific fields.” What does any of that have to do with anything? Her parents checked the wrong boxes?
I am African American. I spent my college years at Yale in the late ’60s and hold a Ph.D. in mathematics. Do these facts somehow make me less likely to be in a position to understand the Black experience in America? Have I somehow lost my African-American moorings? Perhaps if I throw into the mix the fact that my maternal uncle is a jazz pianist and the recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, I can claim some Black points to stack against the other deviations.
To quote Professor Jackson once more: “Her Jamaican father has gone out of his way to emphasize his upper-class social views and racially mixed ancestry. What may serve in Jamaica for him as necessary truth-telling and complexity can play here as effective distance from the poor who must trace their roots to enslavement.” In fact, essentially every African American’s roots are complex. Many of us spend a great deal of time reflecting on our complex heritage. And all of us know that this complexity will not keep the knee off our necks. Kamala Harris knows this.
Mel Currie, Baltimore
