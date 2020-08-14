Biden-Harris relief squad can’t arrive too soon | READER COMMENTARY

Future President Joe Biden gave the nation a real shot in the arm last week with his announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee. I immediately felt a sense of euphoria that our national nightmare will be over in January (”Kamala Harris: historic, tested, measured,” Aug. 12). Friends called who were as excited as I was. If it weren’t for the pandemic, there would have been many parties to celebrate this great news. Finally, we are able to see the light at the end of this very dark long tunnel that we’ve been in for almost four years.