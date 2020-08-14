Biden-Harris relief squad can’t arrive too soon | READER COMMENTARY

Future President Joe Biden gave the nation a real shot in the arm last week with his announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee. I immediately felt a sense of euphoria that our national nightmare will be over in January (”Kamala Harris: historic, tested, measured,” Aug. 12). Friends called who were as excited as I was. If it weren’t for the pandemic, there would have been many parties to celebrate this great news. Finally, we are able to see the light at the end of this very dark long tunnel that we’ve been in for almost four years.
Donald Trump assembled the most untalented Cabinet and administration in our nation’s history. The handling of the pandemic and the complete failure of Republicans to provide the relief and stimulus required is criminal. Mr. Trump should look forward to spending the rest of his life in prison.
I know that President Biden and Vice President Harris will work hard to restore our severely damaged reputation on the world stage and we will begin to feel a sense of pride again after four years of national shame. This is a week that many will never forget. It feels as if American citizens can finally be proud of our country again.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
