Gatekeeping what makes Kamala Harris Black is illogical and wrong | READER COMMENTARY

Professor Jackson’s screed on Kamala Harris is a model of illogic and invective unworthy of a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of English and History at Hopkins (”Who says Kamala Harris will be a good representative for Black Americans?” August 18). His thesis seems to be if you’re a member of an elite group, you can’t possibly be Black.
Two ironies: Professor Jackson echoes right wing memes about Ms. Harris. “She can’t be Black because (fill in the blank)”; and, perhaps realizing that he is himself a member of the Hopkins elite, Professor Jackson makes an unsupported contrast between Ph.D.s in education, divinity and theology (Black) and Ms. Harris’ parents’ Ph.D.s in economics, nutrition and endocrinology (not Black). This is absurd.
The true measure of Ms. Harris’ “blackness” is her enthusiastic support by many African Americans — churlish Hopkins professors excepted.
Sheldon H. Laskin, Baltimore
