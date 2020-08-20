Gatekeeping what makes Kamala Harris Black is illogical and wrong | READER COMMENTARY

Two ironies: Professor Jackson echoes right wing memes about Ms. Harris. “She can’t be Black because (fill in the blank)”; and, perhaps realizing that he is himself a member of the Hopkins elite, Professor Jackson makes an unsupported contrast between Ph.D.s in education, divinity and theology (Black) and Ms. Harris’ parents’ Ph.D.s in economics, nutrition and endocrinology (not Black). This is absurd.